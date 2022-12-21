Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 9.7% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Gran Tierra Energy, trading higher by about 8.4% and Borr Drilling, trading up by about 6.5% on Wednesday.

