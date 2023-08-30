News & Insights

Markets
CONN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

August 30, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 22.2% and shares of Vertiv Holdings up about 0.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 13% and KB Home, trading up by about 3.4% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CONN
VRT
HOV
KBH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.