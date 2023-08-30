In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 22.2% and shares of Vertiv Holdings up about 0.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 13% and KB Home, trading up by about 3.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

