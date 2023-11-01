In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Global Industrial, up about 8.6% and shares of Vertiv Holdings up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction materials & machinery shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Bluelinx Holdings, trading up by about 9.3% and Axalta Coating Systems, trading higher by about 7.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

