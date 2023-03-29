In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 14.6% and shares of Global Industrial up about 0.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Diebold Nixdorf, trading higher by about 11.5% and Stratasys, trading up by about 10.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Computers

