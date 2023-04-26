In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Vertiv Holdings, up about 12.9% and shares of Upbound Group up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Lantronix, trading up by about 5.4% and Vuzix, trading higher by about 4.5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Computer Peripherals

