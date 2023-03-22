In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.4%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 42.5% and shares of Global Industrial up about 0.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Virgin Orbit Holdings, trading up by about 48.9% and AAR Corp, trading up by about 6.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

