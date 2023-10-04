In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Lithium Americas, up about 270% and shares of American Resources up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Vertiv Holdings, trading higher by about 2.7% and Upbound Group, trading up by about 1.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Music & Electronics Stores

