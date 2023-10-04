News & Insights

Markets
LAC

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Music & Electronics Stores

October 04, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Lithium Americas, up about 270% and shares of American Resources up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Vertiv Holdings, trading higher by about 2.7% and Upbound Group, trading up by about 1.1% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Music & Electronics Stores

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAC
AREC
VRT
UPBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.