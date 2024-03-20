Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 6.74% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.43% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 14.50% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and ALB make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.55% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.64% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc is up 9.28% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and UAL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
