Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.5%. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.34% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.41% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 14.73% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 1.45% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.04% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is up 9.94% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and WST make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Services -1.1% Energy -1.1% Financial -1.2% Utilities -1.8% Consumer Products -1.9%

