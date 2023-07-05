In trading on Wednesday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Lightpath Technologies, up about 33.2% and shares of Gilat Satellite Networks up about 1.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by WW International, trading higher by about 8.8% and Regis, trading higher by about 1.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Consumer Services

