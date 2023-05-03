News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Utilities

May 03, 2023

Written by BNK Invest

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.2% and 8.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 2.10% year-to-date. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.21% year-to-date, and Verisk Analytics Inc is up 15.88% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and VRSK make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.79% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.10% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 3.46% year-to-date. Combined, D and ATO make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +1.1%
Utilities +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Financial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Services +0.1%
Energy -0.4%

