Wednesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 4.24% year-to-date. Axon Enterprise Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.57% year-to-date, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc, is down 20.52% year-to-date. AXON makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.81% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 19.56% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 0.43% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
