In trading on Wednesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 275.5%. Leading the group were shares of Surgery Partners, up about 5247.7% and shares of Community Health Systems up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Crescent Energy, trading higher by about 5.4% and Riley Exploration Permian, trading up by about 5.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

