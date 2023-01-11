In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, up about 50.7% and shares of Purple Innovation up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading higher by about 26.9% and Arrival, trading higher by about 12.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Vehicle Manufacturers

