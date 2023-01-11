Markets
BBBY

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Vehicle Manufacturers

January 11, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, up about 50.7% and shares of Purple Innovation up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading higher by about 26.9% and Arrival, trading higher by about 12.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Vehicle Manufacturers
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBBY
PRPL
SOLO
ARVL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.