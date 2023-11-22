Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 2.56% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 34.88% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 3.15% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and DXCM make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 51.28% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 92.60% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 59.88% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and ENPH make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Materials 0.0% Energy -0.3%

