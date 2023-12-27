Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 1.89% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 44.22% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MRNA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.27% on a year-to-date basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions, meanwhile, is up 53.84% year-to-date, and Standard and Poors Global Inc is up 32.33% year-to-date. SPGI makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.4%
