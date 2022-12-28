Markets
ILMN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

December 28, 2022 — 02:38 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.4%. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 2.46% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.88% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 0.55% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and CNC make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) and CME Group (Symbol: CME) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 11.18% on a year-to-date basis. Bank of America Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.26% year-to-date, and CME Group, is down 22.31% year-to-date. Combined, BAC and CME make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare -0.4%
Financial -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Industrial -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Services -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Materials -1.3%
Energy -2.5%

