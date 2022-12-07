Markets
REGN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

December 07, 2022 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.92% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.23% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 30.07% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MRNA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.86% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is up 32.05% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. is up 39.50% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and ADM make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Energy -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Institutional Holders of IDY
 RCKY Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
MRNA
XLV
CPB
ADM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.