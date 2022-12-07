Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.92% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.23% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 30.07% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MRNA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.86% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is up 32.05% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. is up 39.50% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and ADM make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
