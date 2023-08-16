News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Insurance Brokers

August 16, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Performance Food Group, up about 8.2% and shares of US Foods Holding up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are insurance brokers shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Progressive, trading up by about 9.2% and International General Insurance Holdings, trading up by about 5.3% on Wednesday.

