Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

December 07, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Toll Brothers, up about 5.7% and shares of KB Home up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Endeavour Silver, trading up by about 5.2% and New Found Gold, trading up by about 4.9% on Wednesday.

