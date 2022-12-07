In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Toll Brothers, up about 5.7% and shares of KB Home up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Endeavour Silver, trading up by about 5.2% and New Found Gold, trading up by about 4.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

