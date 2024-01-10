In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 4.2% and shares of Dream Finders Homes up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Astronics, trading higher by about 11.1% and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, trading up by about 5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

