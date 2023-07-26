Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 4.25% year-to-date. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 27.51% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 17.40% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and CMA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 27.05% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 45.57% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 45.03% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.7% Services +0.3% Energy +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Utilities -0.0% Industrial 0.0% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.9%

