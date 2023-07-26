News & Insights

Markets
KEY

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

July 26, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 4.25% year-to-date. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 27.51% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 17.40% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and CMA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 27.05% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 45.57% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 45.03% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.7%
Services +0.3%
Energy +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Utilities -0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 TRVN Historical Stock Prices
 GFED shares outstanding history
 CIM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KEY
CMA
XLF
GOOGL
GOOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.