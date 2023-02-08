Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.4%. Within that group, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 7.40% year-to-date. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 10.62% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 1.41% year-to-date. CME makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.11% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.10% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 8.48% year-to-date. FMC makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial -0.4% Materials -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.5% Utilities -1.8%

