Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.85% year-to-date. Federal Realty Investment Trust, meanwhile, is up 3.71% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is up 7.91% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 6.45% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 10.38% year-to-date, and Sherwin-Williams Co is up 1.17% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and SHW make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-0.1%
