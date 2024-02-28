Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) and Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 7.50% year-to-date. Digital Realty Trust Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.69% year-to-date, and Weyerhaeuser Co, is down 1.68% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.6% and 7.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Axon Enterprise Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.68% year-to-date, and eBay Inc. is up 8.96% year-to-date. AXON makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
