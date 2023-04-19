Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.9% and 7.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 2.02% year-to-date. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 88.30% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc, is down 0.60% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and TRV make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.5% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.83% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.01% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories is up 3.32% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and ABT make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.