Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.2%. Within that group, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.9% and 10.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 4.80% year-to-date. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 45.71% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 42.35% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and down 5.95% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.90% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 10.12% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MRO make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+2.2%
|Energy
|+2.2%
|Services
|+1.9%
|Industrial
|+1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.7%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
