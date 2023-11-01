News & Insights

Markets
TT

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

November 01, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 3.89% year-to-date. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 24.75% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 42.63% year-to-date. MPC makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 12.63% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.91% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 7.77% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ETR make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.9%
Utilities +0.8%
Healthcare -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.6%
Materials -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 WEC Price Target
 PNBK shares outstanding history
 PW Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TT
MPC
XLE
NRG
ETR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.