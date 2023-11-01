Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 3.89% year-to-date. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 24.75% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 42.63% year-to-date. MPC makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 12.63% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.91% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 7.77% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ETR make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
