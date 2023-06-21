Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 4.16% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 8.00% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 13.62% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and HAL make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.26% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.04% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 9.84% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and EIX make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
