Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 4.16% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 8.00% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 13.62% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and HAL make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.26% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.04% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 9.84% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and EIX make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities +0.6% Materials +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial -0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.9%

