Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 3.81% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 0.71% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 5.85% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 6.27% on a year-to-date basis. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.43% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 8.35% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and NRG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.3%
|Industrial
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Financial
|-1.5%
