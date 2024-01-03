Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 2.64% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.10% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 3.10% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.56% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 2.31% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 2.01% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ATO make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities +0.1% Materials -0.9% Services -1.0% Financial -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.2%

