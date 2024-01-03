News & Insights

Markets
MPC

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

January 03, 2024 — 03:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 2.64% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.10% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 3.10% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.56% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 2.31% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 2.01% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ATO make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Utilities +0.1%
Materials -0.9%
Services -1.0%
Financial -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Healthcare -1.2%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 LAKE Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EZJ
 ADRE Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC
VLO
XLE
SO
ATO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.