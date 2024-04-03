Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 16.76% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 47.55% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 41.06% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.97% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 16.56% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 10.33% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and ALB make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Materials +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Healthcare +0.2% Financial +0.2% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Consumer Products -0.8%

