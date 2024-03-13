Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 8.12% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 27.95% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 6.94% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 2.30% year-to-date, and FMC Corp. is up 5.06% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and FMC make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Services +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.8%

