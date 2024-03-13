News & Insights

Markets
VLO

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

March 13, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 8.12% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 27.95% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 6.94% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 2.30% year-to-date, and FMC Corp. is up 5.06% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and FMC make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.8%
Materials+1.1%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Utilities+0.5%
Services+0.4%
Financial+0.4%
Industrial+0.4%
Healthcare-0.3%
Technology & Communications-0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 NWHM Videos
 OCRX Price Target
 NZH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO
MPC
XLE
FCX
FMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.