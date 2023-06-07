News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

June 07, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.8%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and down 1.72% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.21% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 12.90% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HAL make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 3.40% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 13.98% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 7.09% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and IP make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Materials +1.7%
Utilities +1.6%
Financial +1.2%
Industrial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%

