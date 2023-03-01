Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 0.76% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 15.68% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 4.79% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and EOG make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.43% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 13.61% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 17.89% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CE make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Services -0.8%
Financial -0.8%
Utilities -1.8%

