Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 5.00% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 38.96% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 7.92% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and COP make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) and Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 16.83% on a year-to-date basis. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., meanwhile, is up 45.66% year-to-date, and Fair Isaac Corp is up 98.77% year-to-date. ODFL makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
