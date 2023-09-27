News & Insights

Markets
MRO

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

September 27, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 11.17% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 8.11% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 17.98% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.41% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 35.42% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Financial -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Healthcare -0.9%
Utilities -1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 TEI Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of WILC
 CGW market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRO
HES
XLE
GNRC
NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.