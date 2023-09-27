Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 11.17% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 8.11% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 17.98% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.41% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 35.42% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
