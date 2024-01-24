Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

News & Insights

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 2.96% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 1.41% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 1.39% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.19% on a year-to-date basis. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.80% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 13.60% year-to-date. Combined, PGR and ALL make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.7%
Financial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Healthcare -0.8%
Materials -1.0%
Utilities -1.3%

