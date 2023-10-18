Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 11.65% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.05% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 18.48% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company, meanwhile, is up 0.81% year-to-date, and PepsiCo Inc, is down 7.01% year-to-date. Combined, PG and PEP make up approximately 27.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.5% Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9% Services -1.0% Financial -1.0% Industrial -1.8% Materials -1.8%

