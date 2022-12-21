Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

December 21, 2022 — 02:59 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 61.98% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 75.55% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 52.15% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.2% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 4.19% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 29.12% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc., is down 40.65% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.5%
Consumer Products +2.0%
Industrial +1.9%
Financial +1.8%
Technology & Communications +1.8%
Materials +1.6%
Healthcare +1.5%
Services +1.3%
Utilities +1.2%

