In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Stride, up about 20.3% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Waste Management, trading up by about 6.3% and Republic Services, trading higher by about 3.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Waste Management Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.