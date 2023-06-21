In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, up about 12.7% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Dream Finders Homes, trading higher by about 4.6% and Cavco Industries, trading higher by about 3.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Defense, General Contractors & Builders

