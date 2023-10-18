News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

October 18, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, up about 2.4% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Turning Point Brands, trading up by about 1.9% and Ispire Technology, trading higher by about 0.6% on Wednesday.

