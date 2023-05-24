News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Computers

May 24, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Gigacloud Technology, up about 43.3% and shares of Beachbody up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Avid Technology, trading higher by about 23.6% and Tusimple Holdings, trading up by about 4.4% on Wednesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
