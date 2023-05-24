In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Gigacloud Technology, up about 43.3% and shares of Beachbody up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Avid Technology, trading higher by about 23.6% and Tusimple Holdings, trading up by about 4.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Computers

