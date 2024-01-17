News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial

January 17, 2024

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.4%. Within that group, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 0.37% year-to-date. Johnson Controls International plc, meanwhile, is down 6.38% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co is up 3.54% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Industrial stocks, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) and Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 3.40% on a year-to-date basis. Boeing Co., meanwhile, is down 22.09% year-to-date, and Waste Management, Inc. is up 1.54% year-to-date. Combined, BA and WM make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products -0.4%
Industrial -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Energy -1.0%
Services -1.1%
Financial -1.1%
Materials -1.2%
Technology & Communications -1.4%
Utilities -1.7%

