Wednesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Waste Management Stocks

May 10, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Transact Technologies, up about 24.3% and shares of Vuzix up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Montrose Environmental Group, trading higher by about 10.7% and Perma-fix Environmental Services, trading higher by about 7.1% on Wednesday.

