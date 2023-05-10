In trading on Wednesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Transact Technologies, up about 24.3% and shares of Vuzix up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Montrose Environmental Group, trading higher by about 10.7% and Perma-fix Environmental Services, trading higher by about 7.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Waste Management Stocks

