In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Ispire Technology, up about 7.3% and shares of Philip Morris International up about 0.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by DRD Gold, trading up by about 5.2% and Galiano Gold, trading higher by about 5.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

