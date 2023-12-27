News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

December 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

December 27, 2023

In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Ispire Technology, up about 7.3% and shares of Philip Morris International up about 0.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by DRD Gold, trading up by about 5.2% and Galiano Gold, trading higher by about 5.2% on Wednesday.

