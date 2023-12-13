News & Insights

Markets
STTK

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

December 13, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Shattuck Labs, up about 80.6% and shares of C4 Therapeutics up about 67.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 7.1% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 2.6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STTK
CCCC
BPT
PBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.