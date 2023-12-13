In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Shattuck Labs, up about 80.6% and shares of C4 Therapeutics up about 67.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 7.1% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 2.6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

