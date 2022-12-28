In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Instil Bio, up about 19.7% and shares of Relmada Therapeutics up about 17.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Akoustis Technologies, trading up by about 13.3% and View, trading up by about 13.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Manufacturing Stocks

