Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Manufacturing Stocks

December 28, 2022 — 01:05 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Instil Bio, up about 19.7% and shares of Relmada Therapeutics up about 17.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Akoustis Technologies, trading up by about 13.3% and View, trading up by about 13.1% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TIL
RLMD
AKTS
VIEW

