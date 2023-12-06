In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Sera Prognostics, up about 256.2% and shares of Altimmune up about 36.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Purple Innovation, trading up by about 39.5% and Lovesac, trading higher by about 12.5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.